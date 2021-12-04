FS: Apple 2019 MacBook Pro 16" 2.6. 16Gb, 512Gb, Radeon Pro 5300M $895. Intel i7-12700K $245, i5-12600K $200

Intel 12700K Purchased new recently used just a couple hours..............$245. Also have a 12600K also purchased new recently for $200

Apple 2019 MaBook Pro Retina Touch Bar 16 inch 2.6 Ghz i7, 16 Gb DDR4 Ram, 512 Gb NVme SSD, Radeon Pro 5300M Graphics. In Like New Condition with only 40 Battery Cycles. Comes with Type C Power Adapter and cable. Model MVVL2LL/A.......................$895