FS: Apple 2018 MacBook Pro Retina 15". 2.6 Ghz i7, 16 Gb Ram, 512 Gb Flash Storage

Apple 2018 MacBook Pro Retina 15". 2.6 Ghz i7, 16 Gb DDR4 Ram, 512 Gb Flash Storage. Model # MR942LL/A. In Like New Condition and running perfectly. Comes with the original Apple 84 Watt Type C charger and cable.........................$625
Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping. I'm 2FA Enabled
Heatware 300-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping. I'm 2FA Enabled
Heatware 300-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
Attachments
-
5D16FD8D-565C-4B36-9B1D-54B9C23D2138.jpeg324.6 KB · Views: 0
-
C58177C5-7314-45ED-820B-E398063010F3.jpeg386.2 KB · Views: 0
-
6D73FB43-A71C-44FF-9E0C-8A3EF76C8F7D.jpeg549.9 KB · Views: 0
-
2EC8F142-77A1-4B65-8A22-BBCAA92679C9.jpeg401 KB · Views: 0
-
B28C2AA9-7DDF-4CB4-A522-FE4FFD2AB992.jpeg342.4 KB · Views: 0
-
A35F0433-29A0-4CD6-B36C-01C740C1CCA2.jpeg351.1 KB · Views: 0
-
4A8462EC-CA8F-4AA0-B139-5CEA4A8737F7.jpeg316.9 KB · Views: 0
-
C45E65AF-97C8-4444-A5EC-41F1232187CF.jpeg309.4 KB · Views: 0
Last edited: