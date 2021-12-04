FS: Apple 2017 MacBook Pro Retina 13 inch. 2.3 Ghz, 8 Gb Ram, 128 Gb Flash Storage, Intel Iris Plus 640 Graphics. Intel i5-10600 CPU

Apple 2017 MacBook Pro Retina 13 inch. 2.3 Ghz CPU, 8 Gb Ram, 128 Gb Flash Storage (which is upgradable) Intel Iris Plus 640 Graphics.
In virtually new condition and running perfectly. The battery, upper case and keyboard were replaced under the Apple program in Sep. 2022, there's only 80 battery cycles now. Comes with the type c charger and cable........$400 Shipped.
Intel i5-10600 CPU. Used for just a couple hours..................$125
Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping. I'm 2FA Enabled
Heatware 308-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
