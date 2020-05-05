FS: Apple 2017 MacBook 12" Retina Rose Gold 1.3ghz 8gb Ram 512gb nvme. Brand New $825

M

mothman

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 28, 2009
Messages
5,342
Apple 2017 MacBook 12" Retina Rose Gold 1.3ghz 8gb Ram 512gb nvme ssd. Purchased new recently Brand New never set up or used. Apple 1 year warranty applies and is AppleCare eligible. This was the latest edition that retailed for $1599..…………………….$825 Shipped

Everymac Specs: https://everymac.com/systems/apple/macbook/specs/macbook-core-i5-1.3-12-mid-2017-specs.html

Payment Via PayPal, Google Wallet, Cash App, Venmo. Shipping to USA. Heatware mothman07..274-0-0
 

Attachments

Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top