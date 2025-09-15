  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Aorus Z890 Elite Ice, Thermaltake Distrocase 350P, EK water-cooling parts, 3090 FTW3 EK Vector WB, EK Crosshair VIII Hero WB

It's been a while since I've sold here but I'm a long term member - you can find my heatware in my signature. I will be adding descriptions and pictures as I get all of these things together, cleaned, and consolidated. Prices are OBO and without shipping included. Payment methods and their fees (if applicable) will be discussed up front (I prefer PayPal but I'm willing to use others). I'm located in Brownsburg, IN for those interested in shipping or picking up the larger items.


BNIB Gigabyte Z890 Aorus Elite Wifi7 Ice - $175
Comes with what you see. Got it in a bundle (against my will) so I could get a certain GPU so it was never used nor taken out of the box until now for pictures.
Aorus Elite Ice.jpg
AEI.jpg
AEI accessories.jpg
 
