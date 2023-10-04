FS: Aorus Xtreme Waterforce 3080 WB 10G

Selling Gigabyte Aorus Xtreme Waterforce 3080 WB 10gb Rev 1.0 for $400 includes shipping to lower 48 only. I will consider shipping to Alaska and Hawaii but you must pay the added shipping costs.

I accept PayPal verified only, sorry no trades.

The card ran extremely well, no issues. Never overclocked, ran at stock speeds. I used the EK Clear coolant in the loop, never any color dyes.

Card was purchased June 2021 - still has warranty.

Card will be shipped either via USPS or UPS verified with signature confirmation and insurance once funds are received. I will provide tracking immediately upon shipping.

PMs will be responded to in the order received. My Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/88007/to
 

