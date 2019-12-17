FS: Aorus X5S v5 Gaming Laptop i7 6700HQ GTX980M

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by agentdomo, Apr 9, 2019.

    Selling my trusty old gaming laptop finally. Have no use for it anymore (get all my work done on my surface book).
    Feel free to PM any questions. Thank you!

    Will consider trades!

    HeatWare: agentdomo

    $̶1̶,̶2̶0̶0̶ ̶O̶B̶O̶
    $̶1̶,̶0̶0̶0̶ ̶O̶B̶O̶
    $550 OBO shipped

    It's in decent condition:

    - A few dings and scratches here and there.
    - In terms of usability, it's 100% fully functional.
    - Trackpad is a little squishy on the left click. Personally I have always used it with a mouse anyways.
    - Minor hairline crack on the trackpad
    - Everything above is pictured below
    Specs:

    - 6th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-6700HQ (2.6GHz-3.5GHz)
    - 15.6" IGZO 4K (UHD) 3840x2160 IPS Wide View Angle Display
    - 16GB DDR4 2133 (2 x 8GB with two empty slots for upgrading)
    - Nvidia GTX 980M / Intel HD 530 (Optimus support)
    - 1x 250 GB NVME SSD & 1x 1TB HDD
    Good review and full specs:
    Not allowed to link but "Notebookcheck" Aorus X5s v5 review is very thorough

    Pics:

     
    Last edited: Dec 12, 2019
    Apr 9, 2019
    agentdomo
    Apr 10, 2019
    agentdomo
    Apr 11, 2019
    agentdomo
    Apr 17, 2019
    agentdomo
    price dropped!
     
    Apr 22, 2019
    agentdomo
    Apr 23, 2019
    agentdomo
    Apr 25, 2019
    agentdomo
    Apr 26, 2019
    agentdomo
    Apr 28, 2019
    agentdomo
    May 1, 2019
    agentdomo
    Price dropped again
     
    May 6, 2019
    agentdomo
    bump from the dead, No use for this thing right now its collecting dust. Looking to pick up a used macbook pro to do some sofware development so I will consider trades
     
    Nov 21, 2019
    agentdomo
    Nov 26, 2019
    agentdomo
    Nov 28, 2019
    agentdomo
    Nov 29, 2019
    agentdomo
    Dec 3, 2019
    agentdomo
    price dropped to 650
     
    Dec 5, 2019
    agentdomo
    Bump, now shipping included
     
    Dec 10, 2019
    agentdomo
    Dec 10, 2019
    agentdomo
    dropped price again!
     
    Dec 12, 2019
    agentdomo
    Dec 17, 2019 at 11:26 AM
    agentdomo
    Dec 20, 2019 at 8:13 PM
    agentdomo
