FS: Aorus X5S v5 Gaming Laptop i7 6700HQ GTX980M

Selling my trusty old gaming laptop finally. Have no use for it anymore (get all my work done on my surface book). Feel free to PM any questions. Thank you! Will consider trades! HeatWare: agentdomo $̶1̶,̶2̶0̶0̶ ̶O̶B̶O̶ $̶1̶,̶0̶0̶0̶ ̶O̶B̶O̶ $550 OBO shipped It's in decent condition: - A few dings and scratches here and there. - In terms of usability, it's 100% fully functional. - Trackpad is a little squishy on the left click. Personally I have always used it with a mouse anyways. - Minor hairline crack on the trackpad - Everything above is pictured below Specs: - 6th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-6700HQ (2.6GHz-3.5GHz) - 15.6" IGZO 4K (UHD) 3840x2160 IPS Wide View Angle Display - 16GB DDR4 2133 (2 x 8GB with two empty slots for upgrading) - Nvidia GTX 980M / Intel HD 530 (Optimus support) - 1x 250 GB NVME SSD & 1x 1TB HDD Good review and full specs: Not allowed to link but "Notebookcheck" Aorus X5s v5 review is very thorough Pics: Spoiler: Pics