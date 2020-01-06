FS: Anycubic Photon UV LCD Resin 3D Printer

I have a very gently used Anycubic Photon 3D Resin Printer for sale. I purchased this brand new from Anycubic directly on August 7th, 2019 for $298.99. I took it out of the box, made a few test prints with the included green resin, cleaned it up, and put it away. Manufacturer Product Page This machine is capable of making some really awesome prints, and I had no issues with it whatsoever. Ultimately I am selling this machine due to a lack of free time, small children running around, and a renewed interest in hobby CNC instead. This will ship to you in the original packaging, with almost all of the factory accessories, except the sample bottle of green resin and the crappy USB flash drive they included by default. Any FAT32 formatted drive will work fine. Asking $200 shipped within the continental USA. This will ship via UPS Ground most likely due to its shipping weight. It is packed up and ready to go. Heatware: NobleX13 (207-0-0) I prefer PayPal, if possible. Please add 3% if paying as "Goods and Services". Photos: {} {} {}