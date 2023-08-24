FS: Anthem Statement P5 home theater amplifier (325w x 5 @ 8ohms)

For Sale:Anthem Statement P5 Amplifier130 lbs of the most ridiculous specifications of a home theater amplifier you have ever seen.For full output you will need TWO 120 volt 20 amp circuits; yep, it plugs in twice. It worked fine with both cords plugged into one circuit for two mains, a center, and two smaller rears.RMS Output Per Channel:325 Watts into 8 Ohms500 Watts into 4 Ohms675 Watts into 2 OhmsStable down to a short circuit. (one reviewer said "yes a fork will reproduce 1 kHz if you put enough voltage across it and current though it"I had it hooked to Paradigm Prestige P85F and a Prestige P55c. It was severely underworked but when I did turn it up for a movie... dynamic output like that just shouldn't be possible at those volumes. Gun shots and explosions were just crazy) In our new house my kids bedroom is right above the living room I watch movies in so this just doesn't have a place now and would like to get it out of the basement.It was purchased new in 2017, I bought from good seller on ebay in 2018, used it four years, now its been in a box for a year. It's flawless. Comes in original box. Moving it around will put hair on your chest; it is a beast. I can dig it out and get pictures but I assure you its in perfect shape. Shipping weight is about 150lbs from Loveland, Colorado.$5000 but make an offer.