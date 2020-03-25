FS: Antec HCP 1300 Platinum, EVGA Supernova 1000, 6 x RADEON RX480

Soldier101

6 x MSI Radeon RX 480 4GB $75 a piece shipped
Antec HCP-1300 Platinum 1300W PSU $200 Shipped
EVGA Supernova 1000 P2 80 Platinum with ECO Mode Fully Modular $150.00 shipped


These are the prices I would like to get for them. If you have a reasonable offer I will not turn it down. Right now they are taking up space in my closet.

Pricing updated 4-8-2020

Status Update: All 1060s sold.
 
Retsam

I am curious why do you have so many? And I am assuming they are all used? Mining I would bet? So heavy usage?

I am interested in a gtx 1060 or two. PM me if you feel like making a deal on one at some point.

Do you have heatware?
 
Soldier101

Not sure what heatware is. I originally bought 6 RX 580's and built a ethereum miner. It was very profitable but I was behind the curve so I had trouble sourcing parts for more miners. These cards came in during he crash. They made it into a rig for testing and that is where it stopped as it was the earnings had dropped off so bad that it wasn't worth getting them into the rotation. Sold the RX 580 rig as a single piece and never did anything with these.
 
Retsam

Heatware is for feedback ratings for selling stuff online. If you have none, plan on shipping first to established traders.
 
Soldier101

Thanks Retsam. One 1060 in the mail. 3 (4 if someone wants the one out of my rig). and all six RX 480s.

On the 480s im open to someone making an offer if they feel it is too expensive. Just PM me.
 
Soldier101

Tec805

I will keep you updated. I have a person that reached out just before that is interested in possibly taking all remaining ones. Will PM if that falls through.
 
