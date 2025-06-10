  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Animal Crossing Switch with Games and Proc Controller

Everything is used and sold AS-IS
Heatware is 160-0-0 over the last 24 years trading here.
Payment via Paypal Only
Shipping to lower 48 Only


Animal Crossing Edition Nintendo (non-OLED) Switch w/games and controller - $120 shipped
Includes:
Switch Console​
SanDisk Nintendo 128GB MicroSD card​
Joycons Green/Blue (the left (green)joycon is cracked at the top but functional)​
Dock and power brick​
Animal Crossing carry case for the Switch​
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller w/cable​
Luigis Mansion 3 EUR Edition (not compatible with US servers/expansions)​
Pokemon Shield EUR Edition (not compatible with US servers/expansions)​
Spyro USA Edition​
Crash Team Racing USA Edition​
Splatoon 2 USA Edition​
Splatoon 3 USA Edition​

Nintendo Switch Lite Teal
The left Joystick is broken off, somehow my wife managed to break if off fishing in Animal Crossing. The unit itself is functioning, it just needs a new joystick.
$65 shipped - SOLD

EK Nucleus AIO CR360 Lux D-RGB
AIO with mounting hardware, you'll need thermal paste.
$75 shipped - SOLD

Regular Nintendo (non-OLED) Switch - SOLD
Includes:
Switch Console (some wear on the back from being held)
SanDisk Nintendo 128GB MicroSD card
Joycons Red/Blue
Dock and power brick
Black carry case for the Switch with random stickers on it

Mario Kart Live Home Circuit - SOLD
Includes:
Red Mario Kart
Green Luigi Kart
Box of unused cardboard track pieces (4 gates and 2 arrow cards)
 
