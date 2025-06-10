FS: Animal Crossing Switch with Games and Proc Controller

A I
Everything is used and sold AS-IS
Heatware is 160-0-0 over the last 24 years trading here.
Payment via Paypal Only
Shipping to lower 48 Only
Animal Crossing Edition Nintendo (non-OLED) Switch w/games and controller - $120 shipped
Includes:
Animal Crossing Edition Nintendo (non-OLED) Switch w/games and controller - $120 shipped
Includes:
Switch Console
SanDisk Nintendo 128GB MicroSD card
Joycons Green/Blue (the left (green)joycon is cracked at the top but functional)
Dock and power brick
Animal Crossing carry case for the Switch
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller w/cable
Luigis Mansion 3 EUR Edition (not compatible with US servers/expansions)
Pokemon Shield EUR Edition (not compatible with US servers/expansions)
Spyro USA Edition
Crash Team Racing USA Edition
Splatoon 2 USA Edition
Splatoon 3 USA Edition
Nintendo Switch Lite Teal
The left Joystick is broken off, somehow my wife managed to break if off fishing in Animal Crossing. The unit itself is functioning, it just needs a new joystick.
EK Nucleus AIO CR360 Lux D-RGB
AIO with mounting hardware, you'll need thermal paste.
Switch Console (some wear on the back from being held)
SanDisk Nintendo 128GB MicroSD card
Joycons Red/Blue
Dock and power brick
Black carry case for the Switch with random stickers on it
Includes:
Red Mario Kart
Green Luigi Kart
Box of unused cardboard track pieces (4 gates and 2 arrow cards)
