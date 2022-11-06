FS : Android phones, Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, Callisto Protocol PS5, DDR3 ECC dimms

B

Burticus

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 7, 2005
Messages
4,782
For sale =

The Callisto Protocol (disc) for PS5 - $30 shipped. Beautiful game but I couldn't get into it, and I don't really have time to play anyway. Case and disc are like new

Update 1/31 = got some phones and a tablet ready for sale too! All these are in very good condition and work fine. Minor/very light scratches due to normal use. Screens are intact no cracks. These are older and probably can't be upgraded, but doesn't mean worthless. I cleaned them all, did factory resets, and fully charged. Left them on for a couple days and still power on with plenty of battery left (they are turning themselves off since they are not activated, point being is the batteries work and hold charge). Maybe the Galaxy can be unlocked from T-MO, not certain. The Moto came "unlocked" from Amazon, I assume this to mean it will work on T-MO/AT&T and the like, I do not think Amazon account is required anymore. The Fire tablet requires an Amazon account.

$30 each, shipped:

Samsung Galaxy 6 4G LTE 5.1" display (t-mobile) *NO SIM*
: android 7 : 3gb ram, 32gb storage : protective case, AC adapter, power cord. The protective case is slightly discolored but still fits fine.

Motorola G5 Plus 4G LTE 5.2" display (t-mobile / unlocked? Amazon) *NO SIM*
: android 8.1 : 2gb ram, 32gb storage / can use microsd card : protective case, AC adapter, power cord

Amazon Fire HD 8 (6th gen) tablet 8" display (amazon)
: 12gb storage : blue flip stand protective case, AC adapter, power cord


UPDATE 1/28/23 = All the DDR4 ECC is sold. There is some older DDR3 left.

UPDATE 1/7/23 = I was digging through the closet and found an entire box of ram long forgotten. It's older DDR3 ECC stuff, so probably not much interest anymore. But hey if anyone can use it I will sell it cheap. They were all fully functional before they got pulled, but these will be sold AS-IS.

qty 24 Samsung 4GB 4rx8 pc3-8500R (pn m393b5173fhd-cf8, from the random 3 I pulled from the pile). I would take $50 (96gb) for the entire stack + shipping
qty 4 Samsung 2GB 2rx8 pc3-8500E (pn m391b5673eh1-cg8) = 8gb = $10 shipped
qty 2 Samsung 2GB 1rx8 pc3-10600e (pnm391b577ch0-ch9) = 4gb = $6 shipped
qty 2 Hynix 4GB 2r4 pc3-8500r (pn hmt151r7bfr4c-g7) = 8gb = $10 shipped


My Heatware is "Burticus".
Preferred payment method is Paypal. I prefer F&F, but if you want to go the regular Paypal method I would appreciate it if the buyer would cover the Paypal fee (I think it's 3%)

Preferred shipping method is USPS Priority mail. If you want more than the $100 default insurance, usually extra $3-4 per $100. UPS is also an option but they are not cheap.

Feel free to ask any questions. Sorry, but I do not know which motherboards these will work with outside of rack servers. Google is your friend.
 

Attachments

  • fire hd 8 all.JPG
    fire hd 8 all.JPG
    253.4 KB · Views: 0
  • fire hd 8 homescreen.JPG
    fire hd 8 homescreen.JPG
    240.7 KB · Views: 0
  • fire hd 8 back.JPG
    fire hd 8 back.JPG
    239.6 KB · Views: 0
  • galaxy s6 all.JPG
    galaxy s6 all.JPG
    169.4 KB · Views: 0
  • fire hd 8 storage.JPG
    fire hd 8 storage.JPG
    194.6 KB · Views: 0
  • fire hd 8 info.JPG
    fire hd 8 info.JPG
    214.7 KB · Views: 0
  • fire hd 8 in case.JPG
    fire hd 8 in case.JPG
    211.1 KB · Views: 0
  • fire hd 8 in case standing.JPG
    fire hd 8 in case standing.JPG
    230.4 KB · Views: 0
  • moto g5 info.JPG
    moto g5 info.JPG
    113.6 KB · Views: 0
  • moto g5 homescreen.JPG
    moto g5 homescreen.JPG
    274.4 KB · Views: 0
  • moto g5 back.JPG
    moto g5 back.JPG
    203.4 KB · Views: 0
  • galaxy s6 storage .JPG
    galaxy s6 storage .JPG
    164.3 KB · Views: 0
  • galaxy s6 ram.JPG
    galaxy s6 ram.JPG
    175.3 KB · Views: 0
  • galaxy s6 info.JPG
    galaxy s6 info.JPG
    219.2 KB · Views: 0
  • galaxy s6 back.JPG
    galaxy s6 back.JPG
    202.8 KB · Views: 0
  • galaxy s6 homescreen.JPG
    galaxy s6 homescreen.JPG
    136.7 KB · Views: 0
  • moto g5 ram.JPG
    moto g5 ram.JPG
    84 KB · Views: 0
  • moto g5 storage.JPG
    moto g5 storage.JPG
    184.8 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
S

SamirD

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
5,978
According to Dataram's spec sheets on the 68116, the chips are 'Samsung 2Gbx4 DDR4-2400 SDRAMs'. (y)

Would you consider bulk discounts? I'm specifically wanting 24x sk hynix 2400t for my R630.
 
  • Like
Reactions: zac1
like this
T

tool_462

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 14, 2008
Messages
177
Depending how many you have left, have you posted on r/homelabsales? They'd be gone in an hour at that price.

I'd buy more but 96GB was enough for my use, and you forced me into 384GB :p
 
B

Burticus

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 7, 2005
Messages
4,782
tool_462 said:
Depending how many you have left, have you posted on r/homelabsales? They'd be gone in an hour at that price.

I'd buy more but 96GB was enough for my use, and you forced me into 384GB :p
Click to expand...

Tuesday bump, PMs sent.

Yeah some others have suggested I check out that reddit forum and also servethehome .... but I enjoy buying and selling here in our H community with little worry of being scammed. If I wanted to unload it all quickly I just sell this stuff on ebay (scammer central). Besides it is moving out at a decent rate, I'm not complaining.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top