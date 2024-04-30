FS: Analogue Pocket and Hell Divers 2 PS5

Trader05

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 16, 2001
Messages
1,697
Hello everyone, looking to sell the following items, new baby = less video game time.

Analogue Pocket Black w/Screen Protector and 512gb MicroSD. Basically brand new, played about 2 hours and havent touched it since. $285 shipped

Hell Divers 2 PS5 Disc - New Sealed - $36 shipped

Paypal please and no trades. Pictures coming soon.

Heatware and Ebay is under Trader05

Let me know thank you
 
