FS: AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 9 7950X COMBO RIG

As the title says...

1. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, slightly used - bought it new from another user here about a month ago.

2. Asus TUF Gaming X670E-Plus WIFI - Bought it back in early December 2022.

3. GSkill Flare X5 F5-6000 DDR5-6000 16GBx2

No pictures as I'm still using this combo, but I can take pictures of their individual box if needed.

Preferred to sell them as a COMBO.

Asking: $775 (plus PP's fee)

Exception: The 7950X can go by itself for $475 (Paypal F&F).

The Motherboard and Memory have to go together.

My eBay and Heatware feedbacks are under my sig.
 
