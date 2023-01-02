FS: AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 9 7900X

As the title says, it's yours at a decent discount, especially if you don't live near a MicroCenter.
Asking: $400 (Paypal F&F) - plus a fee if paid via/with G&S.
I prefer to ship just the CPU, unless you absolutely need the original box, in which case, there will be shipping cost added to the price above.
Heatware is in my signature.
