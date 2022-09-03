FS: AMD Vega 56 with Raijintek Morpheus II cooler (bundle)

karsten
Gawd
AMD Vega 56 with Raijintek Morpheus II cooler (bundle)
Card is currently just heatsink, the Morpheus II needs to be installed. It's used but all the parts should be there.
Card also needs a PCI slot cover (can be found on Ebay) or just ziptie into system
$120 pp ff for the Vega 56 and the Morpheus II
