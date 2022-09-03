FS: AMD Vega 56 Nano, Raijintek Morpheus II cooler

karsten

karsten

Gawd
Joined
Aug 31, 2004
Messages
967
1) AMD Vega 56 Nano
Card missing original fan. currently just heatsink with a Thermaltake Riing LED White fan ziptied on
needs a PCI slot cover (can be found on Ebay) or just ziptie into system
$120 pp ff for the Vega 56

2) Raijintek Morpheus II Core VGA cooler
used but all parts should be there
$60 pp ff shipped
 

Attachments

  • 20220906_100832.jpg
    20220906_100832.jpg
    451.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 20221017_113945.jpg
    20221017_113945.jpg
    811.8 KB · Views: 0
