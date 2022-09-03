FS: AMD Vega 56 Nano, Raijintek Morpheus II cooler

1) AMD Vega 56 Nano

Card missing original fan. currently just heatsink with a Thermaltake Riing LED White fan ziptied on

needs a PCI slot cover (can be found on Ebay) or just ziptie into system

$120 pp ff for the Vega 56



2) Raijintek Morpheus II Core VGA cooler

used but all parts should be there

$60 pp ff shipped