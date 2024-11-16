FS: AMD Ryzen 9 7900x, Nintendo Switch, Mushkin 32GB DDR5 6000 CL30 - New - Sealed

kluc

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 6, 2000
Messages
377
- Ryzen 9 7900x that I had purchased last month for a build but decided on getting a new MacBook instead. CPU is brand new, boxed and sealed. Asking $330 shipped.

- Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con. Console is brand new, boxed and sealed. Asking $285 shipped.

- Mushkin Enhanced Redline 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin PC RAM DDR5 6000. Memory is brand new and sealed. Asking $95 shipped.
CAS Latency: 30​
Voltage: 1.35V​
Multi-channel Kit: Dual Channel Kit​
Timing: 30-38-38​
Model #: MRF5U600AEEM16GX2​

PayPal F&F preferred.

Heatware --> https://www.heatware.com/u/2544
 

