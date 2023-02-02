FS: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X / Gigabyte B650M AORUS Elite AX

Parting out my AMD rig.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X - $395

Gigabyte B650M AORUS Elite AX - $165

G.Skill Flare X5 Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-6000 CL36 - $100 SOLD

-Prices include shipping in the US lower 48.
-Prefer to deal with established traders please send your heatware upon inquiry.
-Combo discounts available.
-My Heatware - https://www.heatware.com/u/39033/to
 
Alright, let me know when you add them. Maybe interested in the board. We can talk in PM if you prefer.
 
