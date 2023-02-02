FS: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X / Gigabyte B650M AORUS Elite AX / G.Skill Flare X5 Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-6000 CL36

G

Goomz

Gawd
Joined
Jun 20, 2005
Messages
910
Parting out my AMD rig.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X - $400

Gigabyte B650M AORUS Elite AX - $175

G.Skill Flare X5 Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-6000 CL36 - $135

-Prices include shipping in the US lower 48.
-Prefer to deal with established traders please send your heatware upon inquiry.
-Combo discounts available.
-My Heatware - https://www.heatware.com/u/39033/to
 
