FS: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X CPU - Used, with Box, Receipt - $320 Shipped

Hi, CPU purchased retail at Micro Center on February 4, 2023 - comes with receipt (PDF), original box, and the processor. Working pull - was troubleshooting something and decided to just get a new CPU to try. Of course - not the CPU!!!!! But now that I've upgraded - like a good [H] member - I don't want to return the new CPU.
$320 shipped via UPS Ground with insurance. Pet-free, smoke-free home.
My loss is your gain!!!
Heat -
https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to
