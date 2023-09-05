FS: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X CPU - Used, with Box, Receipt - $320 Shipped

S

sk3tch

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 5, 2008
Messages
2,940
Hi, CPU purchased retail at Micro Center on February 4, 2023 - comes with receipt (PDF), original box, and the processor. Working pull - was troubleshooting something and decided to just get a new CPU to try. Of course - not the CPU!!!!! But now that I've upgraded - like a good [H] member - I don't want to return the new CPU. :)

$320 shipped via UPS Ground with insurance. Pet-free, smoke-free home.

My loss is your gain!!! :)

Heat -
https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to

IMG-3309.jpg
 
