FS: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X & 2x 2TB WD OEM NVME Drives

As the title says, I have for sale an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, it was used in a workstation for under a year, I have the box as well for the CPU. ($350 shipped OBO)
I also have 2x 2TB WD SN810 is the model (https://www.westerndigital.com/products/internal-drives/pc-sn810-nvme-ssd?sku=SDCPNRZ-2T00). The drives were each used just once and wiped after. Looking to get $130 OBO for each or $230 for the pair.
My heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/1775/to
