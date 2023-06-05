FS: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X // 16GB DDR4 3200 desktop memory // XFX Radeon R9 380 2gb

Behind on some bills and trying to keep the power on so these things need to go!

Ship out fast with tracking. Everything works perfectly and is from a non-smoking adult household.

Everything I sell I guarantee working and will always gladly take back returns if there are any issues at all.



Pics:

Ram not pictured here but its OLOY 16gb DDR4 3200 CAS 16 if you want to google it. Works fine.





AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor

4.9 GHz Max Boost, unlocked for overclocking, 72 MB of cache, DDR-3200 support.



Never overclocked, only used sparingly in a 2ndary build. Works perfect. Comes with original box.



310 shipped.







OLOy 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 3200 (PC4 25600) Desktop Memory

CAS16, works flawlessly with the combo



30 shipped.





XFX Radeon R9 380 2gb

Works flawlessly, barely used at all to be honest. This has basically sat in a 2ndary system for years doing nothing and not being used.

Tested and works perfect.

GREAT BUDGET CARD.



50 shipped.