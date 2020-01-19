FS: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, SATA III PCI-E x1 Card, Icy Dock 2.5" -> 3.5" Drive Converter

{ }

$90 shipped - MSI X470 Gaming Plus Motherboard - New board from RMA. Has all unused, original accessories. Awesome board,

This listing if for a used kit of Crucial Ballistix Elite 3600MHz DDR4 CL16-18-18-38 1.35V DDR4. I have owned these for about 2 months and had no problems running these at XMP 2.0 performance settings with a Gen2 Ryzen CPU. YMMV. These are made by Micron - a quality American memory manufacturer that has been around for over 40 years. Does not include original box.

$75 shipped - ThermoChill PA120.2 2x120mm High Performance Radiator - One of the biggest dual rads you can buy. No longer made. About twice as thick as a standard 120mm radiator. Compare this to an - One of the biggest dual rads you can buy. No longer made. About twice as thick as a standard 120mm radiator. Compare this to an EK CoolStream XE 240 Extreme Performance radiator (280x130x60mm (L x W x H)) and it's even larger. Optimized for quiet, low speed cooling. There are multiple areas where the paint has chipped - I filled these in with a sharpie. Cosmetically, it's not perfect, but it will keep your rig cool.

Specs :





Dimensions: 304x128x61mm (L x W x H) Plenumb: 10mm Fitting Thread: 3/8" BSP Construction: Brass Tanks & Tubes, Copper Fins Finish: Black ElectroStat. Weight: 1.6Kg FanMounting Mechanism: Black Hardened Self-Tapper 6x1/2" (x8 provided) Compatibility: FG120.2, NG120.2 Fan Center to Fan Center: Approx 130mm Optimised for fans upto 130cfm.



$70 shipped - MSI X370 Gaming Plus - comes with I/O plate only. Also, the stock heatsink mounting clips have been replaced with yellow ones.

(SOLD) $200 shipped - Sapphire Radeon™ RX Vega 56 8GB (flashed to Vega 64) - reference card with Samsung memory. Flashed to Vega 64 speeds. Stock bios can be set with a flip of the switch.

(SOLD) $60 shipped - LG G5 H830 (T-Mobile) - Great phone. Fast processor. Has a second rear camera for taking widescreen pictures. Front and screen are in mint condition - I had a glass screen protector on it and left the plastic on the fascia (both removed). I kept it in an Otterbox, but there are some scratches on the back. Comes with an unused, plastic screen protector, SIM card remover and USB-C cable - no adapter.

(SOLD) $15 shipped -

ASUS PRIME B350 PLUS AM4 AMD Motherboard

New replacement from warranty repair. Never used. Board and I/O plate only.

