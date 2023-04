FS - AMD Ryzen 7900X & Gigabyte X670 Aorus Elite AX & GSkill Flare X5 32GB DDR5 5600

I'm sick of EXPO not working correctly so will be moving away from AMD this generation. NOTE: this bundle works perfectly fine if you config your timings manually or just run at JEDEC speed / optimized default.1. AMD Ryzen 7900X2. Gigabyte X670 Aorus Elite AX (rev 1.0)3. GSkill Flare X5 32GB (16x2) 5600All bought <6 months ago. Like new condition. I'll pay for shipping to US lower. I can only take Zelle payment. No paypal for me.My heat https://www.heatware.com/u/95335/to