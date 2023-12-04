FS: AMD Ryzen 7700X and G.Skill 32GB DDR5

4RunnerTE

4RunnerTE

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 12, 2015
Messages
220
Hi all,

Selling a gently used 7700X that was used for about 3 months before switching to an X3D processor, never overclocked (sorry about the bad paste removal...was in a rush, will throw in some Noctua wipes).

Also selling the G.Skill 32GB DDR5 kit that comes with the Microcenter kit CL36 (36-36-36-96) at 1.35V (AMD EXPO). This is unopened and never used.

Looking for $250 shipped, trying to sell together if possible. No trades. Paypal, venmo preferred. You can find my heat under SmackdownHotel.

Thanks for looking!
 

Attachments

  • 7700x.jpg
    7700x.jpg
    478.1 KB · Views: 0
  • ddr5.jpg
    ddr5.jpg
    453.4 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top