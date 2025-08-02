FS: AMD RYZEN 7 9800X3D CPU, Corsair 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5 6000 Memory Kit

northwoodsf
sealed, unused.
Corsair Vengeance 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-6000 PC5-48000 CL36 DC Memory Kit - $75 shipped
Like new condition with opened box
Corsair Vengeance 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-6000 PC5-48000 CL36 DC Memory Kit - $75 shipped
Like new condition with opened box
AMD RYZEN 7 9800X3D 8-Core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor - $350 shipped
