FS: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 5 1600

Burke888

Gawd
Joined
Aug 1, 2004
Messages
668
I just upgraded to the 9800X3D and am selling my 7800X3D. I also have one of my older Ryzen 5 1600s for sale. PayPal Friends and Family or mailed check is fine. My Heatware is: Burke888 and my eBay is: burke_1988
I also have the stock CPU coolers for the CPUs if you're interested, the prices do not include those. Please message me with any questions.
Ryzen 7 7800X3D


$399 Shipped - No Cooler

Ryzen 5 1600
  • Purchased from NewEgg on 11/17/2017
  • Optional AMD Wraith Spire 95W Cooler
$25 Shipped - No Cooler

