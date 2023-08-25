FS: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, Intel i7-13700K, MSI RTX 3090, EVGA GTX 1070

Got some new and used hardware laying around and I have been a bit too lazy to get to.

Prices includes shipping. I accept Paypal Goods & Services and Venmo. If you choose to pay with Paypal Friends and Family, I'll pass the 2.99% savings onto you.

Local trades are welcomed if you are local around zip code 28273.

My Heatware link

For Sale:
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X AM5 = $280
-Brand New and Factory Sealed​

Intel i7-13700K LGA1700 = $340
-Brand New and Factory Sealed​

MSI RTX 3090 Gaming Trio 24GB = $725
-Used​
-GPU only​
-Will come with tons of bubble wrap and double boxed​

EVGA GTX 1070 SC2 GAMING 08G-P4-6573-KR = $100
-Used​
-GPU with EVGA RMA box​
-Received it as an RMA replacement from EVGA back in 2020​
 
