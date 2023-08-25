FS: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, Intel i7-13700K, MSI RTX 3090, EVGA GTX 1070

DTN107
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jun 30, 2008
- Messages
- 4,837
Got some new and used hardware laying around and I have been a bit too lazy to get to.
Prices includes shipping. I accept Paypal Goods & Services and Venmo. If you choose to pay with Paypal Friends and Family, I'll pass the 2.99% savings onto you.
Local trades are welcomed if you are local around zip code 28273.
My Heatware link
For Sale:
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X AM5 = $280
Intel i7-13700K LGA1700 = $340
MSI RTX 3090 Gaming Trio 24GB = $725
EVGA GTX 1070 SC2 GAMING 08G-P4-6573-KR = $100
Prices includes shipping. I accept Paypal Goods & Services and Venmo. If you choose to pay with Paypal Friends and Family, I'll pass the 2.99% savings onto you.
Local trades are welcomed if you are local around zip code 28273.
My Heatware link
For Sale:
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X AM5 = $280
-Brand New and Factory Sealed
Intel i7-13700K LGA1700 = $340
-Brand New and Factory Sealed
MSI RTX 3090 Gaming Trio 24GB = $725
-Used
-GPU only
-Will come with tons of bubble wrap and double boxed
EVGA GTX 1070 SC2 GAMING 08G-P4-6573-KR = $100
-Used
-GPU with EVGA RMA box
-Received it as an RMA replacement from EVGA back in 2020
Last edited: