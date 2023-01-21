FS: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X $265, Intel i9 9900KS $400, Intel OEM CPU Clamshell $5 ea

S

sk3tch

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 5, 2008
Messages
2,407
Hi all - working pull. Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to. Pet and smoke free home.

EDIT: 512GB SSD sold!

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X - bought January 3rd (PDF receipt available) - works great, upgraded to 7900X. Complete with box. $265 shipped.

A711ECA3-6B90-4859-A648-741D75AB521C.jpeg


Intel i9 9900KS - always water cooled, Thermal Grizzly Konductonaut thermal grease, bought 11/24/19 from Micro Center (PDF receipt available). CPU in clamshell only - I tossed the box last year, :(

$400 shipped via UPS Ground

Also selling Intel original clam shell LGA1150/1151/1155/1156 CPU protective cases - had to buy one for the CPU listed, now have 4. If you want one - $5 shipped. :)

F2A0B62B-21E7-4A31-93F6-45A9ED1E629C.jpeg

8A96BF24-1951-42EA-B239-FA4297D1B63B.jpeg

9900ks.png
 

