FS: AMD Ryzen 7 3800X 8-Core Processor - I'm upgrading!

S

shoeish

Gawd
Joined
Sep 25, 2002
Messages
573
Hi everybody! Please email, not PM, I don't get notifications as quick as I want. Shipping from 80537. Can do USPS or UPS. Paypal or $Cash (by square trade) preferred. I'm shoeish on heatware. Email at shoeish@gmail.com

I built a PC on Black Friday 2019 with the plan to upgrade the 3800x to a 3950x once they became easily available.

AMD RYZEN 7 3800X 8-Core 3.9 GHz (4.5 GHz Max Boost) Socket AM4 105W 100-100000025BOX Desktop Processor
Runs at ~4150 on Precision overclock all core under water. Have seen 4.4ghz or so single core. Ran at 4275mhz all core ~ 1.35v for a while on a 360mm AIO cooler P95 stable. Sure seems like it has a lot more in it. $300 shipped (or best offer!) . Does NOT include cooler, I'm pretty sure I pitched it.

Cheers!

3800x.png
 
Last edited:
cjcox

cjcox

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 7, 2004
Messages
1,460
Could you post an R20 run? (just to keep things up to date). I'm not in the market, just thinking out loud.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top