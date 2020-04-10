FS: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Up for sale is an AMD Ryzen 7 2700X. Never overclocked besides the stock boost clock @ 4.2GHz. Has been a very strong performer but I'm upgrading to a 3900X. It's currently in use until the new processor gets here this Sunday. I have the original box- the stock cooler is being used in another Ryzen system I have. You will need to supply your own cooler. Unless you want the Wraith Prism cooler that comes with the 3900X, I won't use it. Let me know if you'd like it included.
Asking $175 shipped. Will entertain offers, but please be reasonable. Heatware under BrandonB. 107 Positive, 0 Negative, 0 Neutral.
Asking $175 shipped. Will entertain offers, but please be reasonable. Heatware under BrandonB. 107 Positive, 0 Negative, 0 Neutral.
Last edited: