FS: AMD Ryzen 7 2700x + Wraith Cooler + PoE Injector + Mobvoi Ticwatch

Following items for sale: 1. AMD Ryzen 7 2700x - $140 shipped Never overclocked, used in my home server for the past year, only reason selling is upgrading to AM4 chip for more cores. Comes with the factory Wraith Prism LED Cooler, but the size of it will surely increase shipping cost. If you don't want the cooler, it'll go up as a freebie in the freebie thread. 2. 2 x Ubiquiti 48V POE injectors - $10 each + shipping Two POE injectors that came with my Ubiquiti APs, both are 48V 0.5A injectors (one black, one white). No longer needed as I've upgraded to a POE capable switch. $10 each, or $15 for both. 3. Mobvoi Ticwatch - $40 + shipping Original Ticwatch, runs WearOS, no scratches on screen, body in great shape, comes with charger. No issues. Everything will be shipped from northern Virginia, or local pickup if you're in the area. If you want specific pictures of anything, I'd be happy to take some.