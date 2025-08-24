  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: AMD Ryzen 5800X CPU, B450 Aorus Pro WiFi mobo, and 32GB XPG Gammix D10 (2x16GB) DDR4 3000MHz, CL16 memory

Upgraded my desktop and selling my old setup for $225 shipped to the lower 48.

B450 Aorus Pro WiFi(note that this does not come with the stock AM4 CPU cooler bracket since I used a watercooler and does not come with the WiFi antenna)
AMD Ryzen 5800X
32GB XPG Gammix D10 (2x16GB) DDR4 3000MHz

Heatware

Photo of parts that you will receive
B450ar.jpg
 
