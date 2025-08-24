FS: AMD Ryzen 5800X CPU, B450 Aorus Pro WiFi mobo, and 32GB XPG Gammix D10 (2x16GB) DDR4 3000MHz, CL16 memory

Upgraded my desktop and selling my old setup for $225 shipped to the lower 48.
B450 Aorus Pro WiFi(note that this does not come with the stock AM4 CPU cooler bracket since I used a watercooler and does not come with the WiFi antenna)
AMD Ryzen 5800X
32GB XPG Gammix D10 (2x16GB) DDR4 3000MHz
Heatware
Photo of parts that you will receive
B450 Aorus Pro WiFi(note that this does not come with the stock AM4 CPU cooler bracket since I used a watercooler and does not come with the WiFi antenna)
AMD Ryzen 5800X
32GB XPG Gammix D10 (2x16GB) DDR4 3000MHz
Heatware
Photo of parts that you will receive