FS: Amd ryzen 5600x, 32GB DDR4 Trident Z 3600Mhz CL16, Razer Blade 15 Advanced 2070 Max

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop 2019: Intel Core i7-9750H 6 Core, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q, 15.6" FHD 1080p 240Hz, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD​

Plan Details​

Coverage Ends 06/09/2025​

I am selling a few parts that have been sitting in my closet. Maybe someone will find some use for them.Selling because I upgraded to 64gb of ram.This exact laptopI purchase this laptop May 15th 2022. I purchased from amazon. I have probably used this laptop maybe 10 times. Reason being is, I have a bunch of razer laptops. Have my 13 inches for home and work. Then I have my 14 inch for travel. This 15 inch stays on the desk and never gets touched.It still has an extended warranty on it. Its good until June 2025. I am able to transfer the warranty if you would like. It would be the cost of the transfer, because I can get the remaing time I have left on warranty amount back to me.2 years, 58 days remainingMOBO SOLD LOCALLYSelling 3090 ti asus Tuf oc. 780.00 SOLD LOCALLY870 Qvo 2tb 65.00 SOLD LOCALLY860 qvo 2tb 60.00 SOLD LOCALLYSOLD 970 evo plus 2tb 85.00 SOLD on HardocpAll prices are paypal F&F.Heres my heat