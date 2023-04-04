FS: Amd ryzen 5600x, 32GB DDR4 Trident Z 3600Mhz CL16, Razer Blade 15 Advanced 2070 Max

I am selling a few parts that have been sitting in my closet. Maybe someone will find some use for them.
32gb ddr4 Trident Royal Gold 3600Mhz, dual kit cl16 90.00 Shipped
Selling because I upgraded to 64gb of ram.
Bundle 5600x Ryzen cpu, 16gb ddr4 3200 ripjaw ram $120.00 Shipped
Razer blade 15 $800.00 Shipped
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07QX9JSJ2/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1
I purchase this laptop May 15th 2022. I purchased from amazon. I have probably used this laptop maybe 10 times. Reason being is, I have a bunch of razer laptops. Have my 13 inches for home and work. Then I have my 14 inch for travel. This 15 inch stays on the desk and never gets touched.
It still has an extended warranty on it. Its good until June 2025. I am able to transfer the warranty if you would like. It would be the cost of the transfer, because I can get the remaing time I have left on warranty amount back to me.
MOBO SOLD LOCALLY
Selling 3090 ti asus Tuf oc. 780.00 SOLD LOCALLY
870 Qvo 2tb 65.00 SOLD LOCALLY
860 qvo 2tb 60.00 SOLD LOCALLY
SOLD 970 evo plus 2tb 85.00 SOLD on Hardocp
All prices are paypal F&F.
Heres my heat
https://www.heatware.com/u/87377/to
32gb ddr4 Trident Royal Gold 3600Mhz, dual kit cl16 90.00 Shipped
Selling because I upgraded to 64gb of ram.
Bundle 5600x Ryzen cpu, 16gb ddr4 3200 ripjaw ram $120.00 Shipped
Razer blade 15 $800.00 Shipped
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop 2019: Intel Core i7-9750H 6 Core, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q, 15.6" FHD 1080p 240Hz, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSDThis exact laptop
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07QX9JSJ2/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1
I purchase this laptop May 15th 2022. I purchased from amazon. I have probably used this laptop maybe 10 times. Reason being is, I have a bunch of razer laptops. Have my 13 inches for home and work. Then I have my 14 inch for travel. This 15 inch stays on the desk and never gets touched.
It still has an extended warranty on it. Its good until June 2025. I am able to transfer the warranty if you would like. It would be the cost of the transfer, because I can get the remaing time I have left on warranty amount back to me.
Plan Details
Coverage Ends 06/09/20252 years, 58 days remaining
MOBO SOLD LOCALLY
Selling 3090 ti asus Tuf oc. 780.00 SOLD LOCALLY
870 Qvo 2tb 65.00 SOLD LOCALLY
860 qvo 2tb 60.00 SOLD LOCALLY
SOLD 970 evo plus 2tb 85.00 SOLD on Hardocp
All prices are paypal F&F.
Heres my heat
https://www.heatware.com/u/87377/to
Attachments
-
SAMSUNG 870 2TB TEST.jpg127.2 KB · Views: 0
-
SAMSUNG 860 2TB TEST.jpg122.5 KB · Views: 0
-
samsung 970 evo.jpg123.5 KB · Views: 0
-
20230403_171907.jpg395.9 KB · Views: 0
-
20230403_171934.jpg316.8 KB · Views: 0
-
20230403_171953.jpg316.4 KB · Views: 0
-
20230403_172002.jpg341.8 KB · Views: 2
-
20230408_061016.jpg625.4 KB · Views: 0
-
20230411_183936.jpg317.8 KB · Views: 0
Last edited: