FS: Amd ryzen 5600x, 32GB DDR4 Trident Z 3600Mhz CL16, Razer Blade 15 Advanced 2070 Max

I am selling a few parts that have been sitting in my closet. Maybe someone will find some use for them.

32gb ddr4 Trident Royal Gold 3600Mhz, dual kit cl16 90.00 Shipped
s-l1600.jpg

Selling because I upgraded to 64gb of ram.


Bundle 5600x Ryzen cpu, 16gb ddr4 3200 ripjaw ram $120.00 Shipped
20230411_184522.jpg


Razer blade 15 $800.00 Shipped
20230411_184040.jpg



Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop 2019: Intel Core i7-9750H 6 Core, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q, 15.6" FHD 1080p 240Hz, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD​

This exact laptop
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07QX9JSJ2/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1

I purchase this laptop May 15th 2022. I purchased from amazon. I have probably used this laptop maybe 10 times. Reason being is, I have a bunch of razer laptops. Have my 13 inches for home and work. Then I have my 14 inch for travel. This 15 inch stays on the desk and never gets touched.

It still has an extended warranty on it. Its good until June 2025. I am able to transfer the warranty if you would like. It would be the cost of the transfer, because I can get the remaing time I have left on warranty amount back to me.

Plan Details​

Coverage Ends 06/09/2025​

2 years, 58 days remaining


MOBO SOLD LOCALLY

Selling 3090 ti asus Tuf oc. 780.00 SOLD LOCALLY

870 Qvo 2tb 65.00 SOLD LOCALLY

860 qvo 2tb 60.00 SOLD LOCALLY

SOLD 970 evo plus 2tb 85.00 SOLD on Hardocp



All prices are paypal F&F.


Heres my heat
https://www.heatware.com/u/87377/to
 

