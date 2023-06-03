FS: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (used, with retail box and OEM cooler)

For sale: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X in original retail box with OEM cooler.
This CPU was used in a computer that idles most of the time due to family commitments, with rare bits of gaming in DCS and MSFS 2020. PBO was simply set to Enabled in the motherboard BIOS, and no manual CPU settings were used. Cinebench R23 showed that this CPU performed as expected for single and multi-core.
The OEM cooler was used only for a few days before I switched to a larger cooler I had on hand (while awaiting an AM4 backplate). The original thermal paste was cleaned off.
Asking $120 shipped within the US, probably by UPS Ground.
This CPU was used in a computer that idles most of the time due to family commitments, with rare bits of gaming in DCS and MSFS 2020. PBO was simply set to Enabled in the motherboard BIOS, and no manual CPU settings were used. Cinebench R23 showed that this CPU performed as expected for single and multi-core.
The OEM cooler was used only for a few days before I switched to a larger cooler I had on hand (while awaiting an AM4 backplate). The original thermal paste was cleaned off.
Asking $120 shipped within the US, probably by UPS Ground.