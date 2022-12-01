FS: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G / MSI X470 Gaming Plus AM4 Motherboard / Jabra USB-C Headset / Alphacool 240mm Radiator

USB-C

this is an open box USB-C headset. The box is a bit damaged, because some fraudulent buyer on eBay ordered the wrong part, said it was "not as described" (despite saying I sent them the advertised part) and returned it using a damaged, wet box, despite my no returns policy. They wanted a USB-A headset. eBay now forces returns on the seller for any reason, at seller's expense. Please make sure this is the part you need before purchasing. USB-C is applicable to newer laptops and motherboards and your system may or may not have a USB-C port.