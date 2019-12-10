FS: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

$185 Shipped - AMD Ryzen 5 3600X CPU Only! It also has the Ryzen 5 sticker, but not sure if that's from my 1600 or this 3600X.

Amazon Link






SOLD

CPU/MOBO/RAM/SSD combo, not looking to part or trade:
Ryzen 5 1600 (bought this year, minimal use) CPU Only, No CPU COOLER
Asrock B450 ITX/AC Motherboard (updated to latest 3.70 bios) includes all accessories unopened
16GB 2x8GB DDR4 GSkill Ripjaws, 3200MHz C15 Ram (runs at C16-15-15 @ XMP)
500GB Samsung 500 EVO SATA SSD Needs to be reformatted, just installed to test everything

Ships in one package with everything installed on the ITX motherboard box, SSD in the motherboard box.
Thanks!
 
Free bump for you.. If you can wait until Dec 24th, I'll take the key.. Let me know.... Thanks.
 
kirby, it definitely said 14nm but it o'/c'd pretty well when i needed a temporary CPU before I got my 3800x.
 
