AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU. Brand New open box with unused Wraith Stealth Cooler, free AMD 2019 Xbox for PC Game Bundle and receipt for warranty...…………………$169 Priority Mailed



Inland Performance 500gb PCIe NVMe 4.0 x 4 SSD. Used for just a couple hours as new in the box with receipt for warranty...………………$100 Priority Mailed



Payment Via PayPal, Google Wallet, Cash App, Venmo. Shipping to USA. Heatware mothman07..265-0-0