FS: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU $65 shipped

This was an RMA replacement from AMD (Oct 2021). I have upgraded to a 5700x.This was pulled working this morning. Never a problem with it. Never OCed.Asking $65 shipped for the CPU only. If you want the unused stealth cooler we willhave to figure shipping as it puts it above 1 pound.I take PayPal G&S.This will ship to US48 - USPS 1st Class with DC.Thanks for looking and bumping