FS: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU $65 shipped

This was an RMA replacement from AMD (Oct 2021). I have upgraded to a 5700x.
This was pulled working this morning. Never a problem with it. Never OCed.

Asking $65 shipped for the CPU only. If you want the unused stealth cooler we will
have to figure shipping as it puts it above 1 pound.

I take PayPal G&S.

This will ship to US48 - USPS 1st Class with DC.

Thanks for looking and bumping :)
 
