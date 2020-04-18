FS: AMD Ryzen 5 1600AE : $55 including shipping w/o heatsink or $60 including shipping with heatsink.

T

Triolent

Good afternoon. I have upgraded to an R7 3600 and therefore, I have no use for my R5 1600 anymore, which I bought a little over a year ago from Microcenter. (Never overclocked) I am looking for $55 without the heatsink or $60 with the heatsink. Both prices include the shipping, which I use USPS.

Thanks

Heatware: Triolent
Paypal only please, no Friends and Familly

Credit: ManofGod

Pics if needed. Original box, sticker, etc included depending on what you want.
CPU went right from socket to plastic case, so still has thermal paste. Will be cleaned upon request, but the less I touch, the better.
 
F

faster7

If it comes with a wraith spire, I'd take it.

Two of the ...same thing posted back to back?
 
T

Triolent

faster7 said:
If it comes with a wraith spire, I'd take it.

Two of the ...same thing posted back to back?
Yes (original non-led) and Yes

I just finished my upgrade and went to post it for sale. To my surprise, almost the exact same thing was just posted!


BUT, I just got paid for it, so it's sold.
 
