FS: AMD Ryzen 5 1600AE : $55 including shipping w/o heatsink or $60 including shipping with heatsink.

Good afternoon. I have upgraded to an R7 3600 and therefore, I have no use for my R5 1600 anymore, which I bought a little over a year ago from Microcenter. (Never overclocked) I am looking for $55 without the heatsink or $60 with the heatsink. Both prices include the shipping, which I use USPS.
Thanks
Heatware: Triolent
Paypal only please, no Friends and Familly
Credit: ManofGod
Pics if needed. Original box, sticker, etc included depending on what you want.
CPU went right from socket to plastic case, so still has thermal paste. Will be cleaned upon request, but the less I touch, the better.
