FS: AMD Ryzen 5 1600AE : $55 including shipping w/o heatsink or $60 including shipping with heatsink.

Good afternoon. I have upgraded to an R7 3700X and therefore, I have no use for my R5 1600 anymore, which I bought one year ago from Microcenter. (It can be overclocked to 4.0 Ghz if need be.) I am looking for $55 without the heatsink or $60 with the heatsink. Both prices include the shipping, which I use USPS.ThanksHeatware: ManofGodPaypal only please, no Friends and Family, although I know it will cost me a couple of bucks.