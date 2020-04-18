FS: AMD Ryzen 5 1600AE : $55 including shipping w/o heatsink or $60 including shipping with heatsink.

Good afternoon. I have upgraded to an R7 3700X and therefore, I have no use for my R5 1600 anymore, which I bought one year ago from Microcenter. (It can be overclocked to 4.0 Ghz if need be.) I am looking for $55 without the heatsink or $60 with the heatsink. Both prices include the shipping, which I use USPS.

Heatware: ManofGod
Paypal only please, no Friends and Family, although I know it will cost me a couple of bucks. :)
 
How's the heatsink compare to what comes with the 3600x? I'm very interested... I could get a better board now, and run it until the next Zen stuff is available.
 
faster7 said:
How's the heatsink compare to what comes with the 3600x? I'm very interested... I could get a better board now, and run it until the next Zen stuff is available.
It is a Wraith Spire, if that helps.
 
I'll take it if the spire is what you're selling with it. Heatware also under Faster7....
 
