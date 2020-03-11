FS: AMD Ryzen 1700X - SOLD

SOLD

for sale is a perfectly working amd ryzen 1700X in box, no cooler will be included as this doesn't ship with one

starts at 3.4 GHZ can go to 3.8GHZ
socket AM4

everything works fine

$100 shipped?

we can talk price
 

Being that the last person sold a 1700 for $60 shipped and you can get a 2700x or 3600 that is cheaper and faster, your gonna have to lower it. FYI and bump
 
