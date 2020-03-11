FS: AMD Ryzen 1700X - SOLD

SOLD
for sale is a perfectly working amd ryzen 1700X in box, no cooler will be included as this doesn't ship with one
starts at 3.4 GHZ can go to 3.8GHZ
socket AM4
everything works fine
$100 shipped?
we can talk price
for sale is a perfectly working amd ryzen 1700X in box, no cooler will be included as this doesn't ship with one
starts at 3.4 GHZ can go to 3.8GHZ
socket AM4
everything works fine
$100 shipped?
we can talk price
Attachments
-
271.7 KB Views: 0
-
236.8 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator: