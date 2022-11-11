FS: AMD Radeon R9 Fury X WaterCooled 4GB GPU

Selling a used AMD Radeon R9 Fury X WaterCooled 4GB Graphics GPU. Plays most games prior to 2022 at High/Medium settings at 60fps at 1080p resolution.





It was bought brand new 4 years ago. Selling it because I am upgrading to a newer GPU. Card was never used for mining or overclocked.





At idle the GPU sits at 25 degrees Celsius with the GPU fan at 15%. While gaming the GPU is at 35 to 45 degrees Celsius with the GPU fan at 25%. I've never had the need to use higher than 25% speed on the GPU fan. Card is very quiet with no coil whine.



When I bought the GPU I had to return the first two because of coil whine but this card is very silent. It would make a great budget GPU card for a spare computer or for a kid just getting into PC gaming.





Another great thing about this GPU is that compared to current GPUs it is tiny since the radiator and fan can be mounted anywhere.





The card is only 7.7 INCHES long.



Suggested PSU is 600w. Needs 2x 8-pin connectors.



Has 4 outputs for 4 monitors:



1x HDMI 1.4a

3x DisplayPort 1.2



I don't have any photos because it's installed in my current PC and I am currently using it. (Including stock photo)



I am located near Madison Heights, MI, if anyone wants to pick it up.



Selling for $175.