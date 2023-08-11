FS: AMD Radeon Instinct MI25 (flashed to Radeon Pro WX 9100)

For sale is a "custom" AMD Radeon Instinct MI25 16GB that has been flashed to a Radeon Pro WX 9100. This is a Vega-based GPU with 16GB of HMB2.
You can find more details about this mod here. These cards were originally designed to be passively-cooled in a server chassis, but I have designed and installed a custom 3d-printed fan shroud, and have equipped the card with a blower fan using the built-in fan header and mounting holes. (This card appears to share the same PCB with the Vega Frontier Edition).
The fan shroud is printed in PLA+ and has not shown any signs of deformation in any of my systems, even OEM ones with poor airflow.
These cards are equipped with a single mini DisplayPort 1.4 port, which was originally hidden behind the PCIe bracket. I have carefully notched the bracket and will include a mini to full-size DisplayPort adapter. Please note that these cards will not support your standard passive HDMI adapter. Per the Level1Techs thread you may need to use an "active" DisplayPort to HDMI adapter, as some of the supporting passive components for passive HDMI are not populated on the card.
I currently own five of these GPUs and am selling this one because I am downsizing. I will eventually list the other cards as I part out systems. These run relatively cool (the WX9100 BIOS has a 230W limit) and have been rock-solid stable. Vega GPUs are still getting driver updates from AMD, too. I generally bump up the minimum fan speed slightly in the AMD Adrenaline control panel.
Performance is around a Vega 56/GTX 1070 TI due to the power limit. You can go crazy with PowerPlay tables but I haven't bothered. This card should age better due to the extra VRAM.
Asking $100 shipped for this card.
Shipping via USPS Priority Mail. PayPal F&F, Venmo, or Cash App accepted. Heatware under NobleX13.
Photos:
