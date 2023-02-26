FS: AMD R7 3800X

Hello I am selling an AMD Ryzen 7 3800X. This cpu was in my main rig for a few years and works great. I'm selling it because I have upgraded to a new CPU. I had a mild overclock on it and it has been under a 360mm Corsair AIO cooler all it's life. I can't find the original box but I will use a plastic clamshel from a similar AMD cpu to protect the pins and also use an anti static bag for shipping. Price: $100 plus shipping of your choice. Venmo or zelle only. Thanks!