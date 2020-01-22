FS: AMD Phenom II X3 710. Asus Motherboard.

BIGGRIMTIM
Gawd
- Jan 10, 2008
- 906
I have a complete in box Asus Maximus VIII Formula motherboard and an Intel Core i7-6700K for sale. The 6700K has been delidded and has Liquid metal applied. I ran this under water from day 1 @4.6Ghz. I also have an Asus M3A78-EM boxed complete along with an AMD Phenom II X3 710. Pictures as needed but these are all in great condition from a smoke free home.
Offers Welcome
Asus Maximus VIII Formula: $125.00 Shipped SOLD
Intel i7-6700K: $175.00 Shipped SOLD
Asus M3A78-EM: $45.00 Shipped
AMD Phenom II X3 710: $15.00 Shipped
I accept PayPal only and ship to the lower 48 only.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/79445/to
