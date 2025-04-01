FS AMD Monster Hunter Wilds Game Bundle - AMD Radeon GPU and 240mm Waterforce 2 cooler, 2tb web black sn850x

1. AMD Monster Hunter Wilds Game Bundle Radeon GPU.. came with my 7900xt $27



2. 240mm gigabyte windforce 2 cpu cooler with am5 mounting hardware. Nice looking cooler.
This is pulled from a 2 month old nzxt systen $50 shipped

3. 2tb WD black sn850x nvme. 2 available nib…$110 each shipped


PayPal f&f accepted.
I’m a fast shipper.
Lower 48 only
 

surprised no one wants a msrp. Gonna go ahead and print the return label to Best Buy if no one wants it.
 
Randall Stephens said:
What were you running hardware wise in the ghost? I’m trying to justify another sff case that would sit on a shelf for a while:)
I had a 4070 in it with a 7600x. No cooling issues at all with 2 120mm Noctua fans on the top in a negative pressure setup.
 
