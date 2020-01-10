FS: AMD Game Code

Heatware: dennisjai Payment Method: Paypal $20 - AMD Rewards code, redeemable for Borderlands 3 OR Ghost Recon Breakpoint. I purchased this with 5700XT, so you may need one to redeem. If you want to create an AMDRewards.com username and temporary password, I can help you redeem/verify. I have redeemed for a couple of people without issues. https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16800995310 ____________________________________________ SOLD - CPU/MOBO/RAM/SSD combo, not looking to part or trade: Ryzen 5 1600 (bought this year, minimal use) CPU Only, No CPU COOLER Asrock B450 ITX/AC Motherboard (updated to latest 3.70 bios) includes all accessories unopened 16GB 2x8GB DDR4 GSkill Ripjaws, 3200MHz C15 Ram (runs at C16-15-15 @ XMP) 500GB Samsung 500 EVO SATA SSD Needs to be reformatted, just installed to test everything Ships in one package with everything installed on the ITX motherboard box, SSD in the motherboard box. Picture Thanks!