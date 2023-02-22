FS: AMD FirePro W7100 8GB - $60 OBO

Mr. Bluntman

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 25, 2007
Messages
6,717
Title pretty much says it. Also works with Amernime 3rd party drivers for a gaming focused driverset. Rock solid, you just have to adjust the fan curve in MSI Afterburner to keep up with a gaming load. (e.g. 100% at 95°C - even at full speed it's virtually no whine, just mostly the sound of moving air.)
I got a next-gen Radeon Pro WX 7100 that suits my needs better, at least for the moment, so this is no longer needed. Shipping from 87108. $60 or best + shipping, or $75 flat rate, whichever is less for you. Heat matches my handle here. I'm a man of my word and on the up and up. Thanks for looking.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20230222_142838.jpg
    IMG_20230222_142838.jpg
    279 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20230222_142851.jpg
    IMG_20230222_142851.jpg
    252.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20230222_142911.jpg
    IMG_20230222_142911.jpg
    259.9 KB · Views: 0
